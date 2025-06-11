Jharkhand rolls out geo-fencing for polling booths to enhance electoral efficiency

In a bid to modernise electoral infrastructure and enhance voter convenience, the Chief Electoral Officer’s office in Jharkhand has initiated the process of geo-fencing all polling stations and their catchment areas. The initiative, in line with the Election Commission of India’s directives, aims to digitally define polling station boundaries for improved accessibility, transparency, and operational efficiency.

Inaugurating a state-level training programme on polling booth mapping and geo-fencing, Chief Electoral Officer K Ravi Kumar said that each polling booth must cater to no more than 1,200 voters to ensure smooth queue management and faster polling. He added that the process of digitally mapping polling stations would assist Booth Level Officers (BLOs) in reaching voters more effectively and allow citizens to locate their polling booth, its exact location, and the contact details of their BLO through an online application.

The training programme, scheduled from 11 to 13 June, is being conducted in batches for electoral officers at various levels. The module, developed with inputs from geo-fencing practices in Puducherry, the Indian Census Office, and IT professionals, is designed to provide comprehensive instruction on mapping techniques and boundary demarcation.

Participants are being trained using presentations, on-ground mapping exercises, and field visits in the Dhurwa sector, where they are tasked with marking key reference points and preparing site maps. Practical sessions will be followed by performance assessments. Officials scoring below the benchmark will undergo retraining to ensure uniform competency across the board.

Kumar underscored that the initiative would lead to clearly defined, tech-enabled electoral boundaries, improve coordination, and allow for more targeted voter outreach. Once implemented, the geo-fencing system will serve as a digital bridge between voters and the electoral machinery, enabling location-based services through mobile platforms.

Also present during the inaugural session were Joint Chief Electoral Officer Subodh Kumar, Deputy Chief Electoral Officer Dev Das Dutta, and officers and staff from the CEO’s office, along with electoral representatives from various districts.

The move is part of a broader effort to integrate technology into electoral administration, positioning Jharkhand among a growing number of states adopting digital tools to ensure fair, transparent, and citizen-friendly elections.