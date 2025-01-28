Jharkhand police busts racket offering plum bureaucratic postings for money

The Jharkhand police has busted a racket involved in duping senior administrative and police officials by assuring them postings of their choice in exchange for hefty bribes.

A complaint in this regard was registered at the Kotwali Police Station.

Advertisement

The opposition has long accused the Jharkhand government of running a “transfer-posting industry,” claiming that money determines key postings in the administrative and police setup, which directly impacts governance and law and order. The ruling party, however, has consistently dismissed these claims as political propaganda.

Advertisement

Acting on a tip-off, Ranchi Police uncovered a group allegedly involved in this racket. Two individuals, Sajjad alias Munna from Ali Residency and Captain Singh Saluja from Bansal Plaza, were detained for questioning.

During interrogation, the names of three more individuals surfaced: Ayan Sarkar from Sonari in Jamshedpur, Chandan Lal from Haldipokhar, and Surya Prabhat from Kadru in Ranchi.

Sources revealed that the group demanded up to ₹1.5 crore for transfers of senior officials, including IPS officers, DSPs, and sub-inspectors. They claimed to have connections that could secure favorable postings and manage high-value tenders.

Police suspect that several senior officials were in contact with this racket, but no victim has officially come forward yet, possibly due to fear of exposure.

The police seized the suspects’ mobile phones, which are being analyzed for evidence. Investigators are trying to identify the officials who were approached and determine the extent of the racket’s influence.

While the suspects have been released on personal recognizance bonds, the investigation continues. There are also indications that the CID may take over the case for a more detailed probe.

The Chief Minister’s Office is reportedly monitoring the situation closely, and major revelations are expected in the coming days. This incident raises serious concerns about corruption within Jharkhand’s administrative system, calling for greater transparency and accountability to restore trust in governance.