Jharkhand may have ‘dolphin safari’ at Sahibganj

To spice up eco-tourism and promote conservation of the nationwide aquatic animal of the nation The Jharkhand authorities have nominated two stretches of the river Ganga in Sahibganj district for ‘dolphin safari’,

Forest division official stated on Sunday that the proposed stretches at Singhidalan in Rajmahal and Ojhatoli in Sahibganj are more likely to be declared as “dolphin tourism websites”,

Sahibganj Divisional Forest Officer (DFO) Manish Tewari informed that the Union Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change has recently examined the proposal from the state government for eco-tourism project for two places Sahibganj and Rajmahal. He said the state forest department had submitted its proposal to the Center last month.

He said that as per the demand of the Centre, we have identified two sites for the project at Singhidlan in Rajmahal and Ojhatoli in Sahibganj. The distance between the two sites is about 40 kilometers.

We submitted our plan by the end of April. Now we are waiting for its approval.

Dolphins, protected under Schedule 1 of the Wildlife (Protection) Act 1972, are found in an 83-km stretch of the river Ganga in Jharkhand’s Sahibganj district.