Jharkhand: Marandi calls for Hafizul Hasan’s dismissal

The political climate in Jharkhand has once again heated up following a controversial statement made by Hafizul Hasan, the state Minister for Minority Welfare.

Hasan’s remarks, in which he claimed that Sharia law takes precedence over the Indian Constitution, have sparked sharp reactions from the opposition Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). BJP state president and Leader of Opposition, Babulal Marandi, has called for the immediate dismissal of the minister from the state Cabinet.

He also announced that the party would launch a statewide movement, taking the issue directly to the people.

Addressing a press conference in Giridih, Marandi condemned the minister’s statement, made on the occasion of Dr BR Ambedkar’s birth anniversary.

Marandi said, “On a day when the entire nation is honoring Dr. Ambedkar, the architect of our Constitution, a person holding a constitutional position in the state openly insults the Constitution. This is an unforgivable crime and a direct attack on our national values.” He further stated that Hasan’s claim that “Sharia is above the Constitution” is a blatant disregard for the Constitution of India.

Marandi also questioned the stance of Congress and Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) on this matter. He asked if they agreed with Hasan’s statement.

“If the chief minister does not remove him from the cabinet, it will be evident that the INDIA bloc supports this kind of thinking,” Marandi said. He added that this was the same alliance that, during elections, sought votes from Dalits, the poor, and tribals, but after coming to power, indulged in appeasement politics.

He also warned that such extremist views threaten the cultural identity of Santhal Pargana and the indigenous identity of the tribal communities. According to Marandi, promoting such views while holding a constitutional position is not only dangerous for the present but could also be harmful for future generations.

The BJP leader emphasized that if Chief Minister Hemant Soren and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi are truly committed to the Constitution, they should act swiftly to remove Hafizul Hasan from his ministerial post. “If no action is taken, it will be understood that the Indi alliance is indeed endorsing this dangerous ideology,” he said.

Marandi concluded by asserting that the BJP would not tolerate the undermining of the Constitution and would take this issue to the people of Jharkhand. He also made it clear that the Indi alliance’s attempts to promote Sharia over the Constitution will never be accepted by his party.