Jharkhand Man Welcomes Daughter’s Decision to Divorce with Grand Celebration

A man from Jharkhand, Prem Gupta, has taken a heartwarming step to support his daughter, Sakshi, who faced a challenging situation in her married life. After enduring abuse and harassment from her husband and in-laws, Sakshi decided to divorce her husband. Her father, Prem Gupta, decided to welcome her back with open arms and great dignity.

A video posted on Facebook captured this touching moment. In the video, Prem Gupta and his daughter Sakshi can be seen leaving her marital home, accompanied by a large gathering of joyous relatives and friends. This moving gesture by her father has garnered significant attention on social media.

In his Facebook post, Prem Gupta shared his perspective on the situation, emphasizing the importance of respecting and valuing daughters. He expressed, “People marry off their daughters with great ambitions and with much pomp, but if the spouse and family turn out to be wrong or if it doesn’t work out, then you should bring your daughter back to your home with respect and dignity because daughters are very precious.”

Sakshi Gupta had entered into marriage with a man named Sachin Kumar on April 28, 2022. Sachin Kumar, who is based in Ranchi, works as an assistant engineer at the Jharkhand Electricity Distribution Company. However, as time went on, Sakshi faced distressing circumstances in her marital life. Allegations of harassment and mistreatment by Sachin Kumar and his parents began to surface. Sachin Kumar’s behavior included abusive actions, and he even expelled her from their shared home.

After approximately a year of marriage, Sakshi discovered that Sachin Kumar had been married twice before and had concealed this information from her. This revelation added to the strain in their relationship.

Prem Gupta, a resident of Kailash Nagar Kumharatoli in Ranchi, posted the video of his daughter’s return to her parental home on his social media account. The Jharkhand man conveyed a powerful message with the caption, reiterating the importance of treating daughters with respect and dignity, especially in challenging situations.