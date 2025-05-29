Jharkhand: Governor holds deliberation with Vice-Chancellors on NEP rollout and Indian knowledge systems

In a move to advance the implementation of the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 in Jharkhand, Governor-cum-Chancellor of State Universities, Santosh Kumar Gangwar, on Thursday convened a meeting at Raj Bhavan with Vice-Chancellors from public and private universities across the state. The agenda focused on NEP implementation and the integration of Indian knowledge systems into the higher education framework.

Addressing the gathering, the Governor noted that NEP-2020 is the first education policy in independent India to reflect the nation’s cultural ethos, linguistic diversity, and civilisational vision. “This is not merely a document for reform but a roadmap for India to become a global knowledge power. It realises the Hon’ble Prime Minister’s vision of ‘education for development and skill for self-reliance’,” he said.

Calling for collective leadership in higher education, the Governor urged Vice-Chancellors to move from identifying challenges to formulating solutions. “If university leadership works in

coordination, Jharkhand can position itself as a model state for higher education,” he remarked.

He directed universities to constitute effective task forces for NEP implementation, conduct regular reviews and workshops, and ensure that students are made aware of the policy’s provisions. Stressing that education must go beyond degrees, he highlighted the importance of personality development, innovation, and value-based learning.

Citing India’s historic contributions in disciplines such as mathematics, astronomy, metallurgy, medicine, and yoga, the Governor referred to ancient centres of learning like Takshashila, Nalanda, and Vikramshila. He called upon universities in Jharkhand to work towards becoming a hub for academic excellence that draws students from across the country.

Vice-Chancellors from key institutions including Ranchi University, Jharkhand University of Technology (JUT), Vinoba Bhave University, Kolhan University, Sido Kanhu Murmu University, Arka Jain University, Amity University, Sarla Birla University, Usha Martin University, and Jharkhand Rai University were in attendance. Senior functionaries from the New Delhi-based Shiksha Sanskriti Utthan Nyas, including its National Secretary Anil Kothari, also participated.

Additional Chief Secretary to the Governor, Dr Nitin Kulkarni, urged institutions to strengthen inter-university collaboration and adopt replicable NEP models. He also suggested introducing traditional Indian attire at convocations in place of colonial robes, provided it does not place a financial burden on students.

Anil Kothari from Shiksha Sanskriti Utthan Nyas called for the reconstitution of institutional task forces to include college principals and student representatives. Emphasising that NEP is student-oriented, he said its benefits will only be realised when administrators and faculty develop a comprehensive understanding of the policy. He also stressed aligning skill development efforts with the ‘Vocal for Local’ campaign.

Vice-Chancellors presented updates on NEP-related progress within their institutions. Presentations covered key aspects such as the multiple entry-exit framework, skill-based curricula, multidisciplinary learning, and efforts to revive traditional Indian knowledge systems.