Jharkhand CM orders high-level investigation in cable-car mishap in Deoghar

Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren on Monday ordered a high-level investigation into the ropeway accident near Trikut in Deoghar, where at least two people were killed and several others injured after cable cars in a ropeway collided with each other at Trikut hills.

“I express my deepest condolences on the incident on Trikut mountain and the deaths in it. There will be a high-level inquiry into the matter,” Soren said in a tweet. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is constantly monitoring the situation in Jharkhand’s Deoghar, government sources said on Monday.

The Prime Minister also discussed the rescue operations with Union Home Minister Amit Shah, they said.

BJP MP Nishikant Dubey said that for the first time, the Indian Army, Air Force, National Disaster Response Force, and Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) have together constituted joint coordination with district admin for this rescue operation.

“Local people were saying that if provided facilities, they could have emptied four cabins themselves. But the government was not listening to me and today, local people emptied two cabins after the support of forces. So the government had to take the support of locals for rescue,” he added.

Two people died after some cable cars collided on a ropeway at Trikut hills close to Baba Baidyanath Temple on Sunday. The Indian Air force (IAF) has been pressed into action for rescue operations.

Deputy Commissioner Manjunath Bhajantri said that 32 people have been rescued while 15 people are still trapped mid-air in three cable cars. “Rescue operations will resume early morning tomorrow,” he added.

National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), Air Force and Indian Army carried out the rescue operations today. The IAF deployed one Mi-17 and one Mi-17 V5 helicopter for carrying out the rescue operations.