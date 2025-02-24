Jharkhand Budget Session commences: Governor highlights Govt’s achievements

The Budget Session of the Jharkhand Legislative Assembly began on Monday with Governor Santosh Kumar Gangwar’s address, highlighting the government’s achievements and reaffirming its commitment to curbing corruption. Amid protests from the opposition, the Governor praised key welfare initiatives, particularly the Maiyan Samman Yojana and Abua Awas Yojana, calling them transformative for women and rural households.

The Governor emphasised the government’s focus on women’s empowerment, citing schemes like Phulo-Jhano Aashirwad Yojana and Maiyan Samman Yojana as milestones in supporting women’s socio-economic uplift. He also outlined the state’s housing initiative, Abua Awas Yojana, under which financial assistance of Rs 2 lakh is being provided for the construction of three-room houses measuring 31 square metres.

On employment generation, the Governor noted that 81 recruitment camps had been organised across 63 job fairs to provide job opportunities to the youth. Additionally, he highlighted the role of the Khadi Gram Yojana in fostering rural employment and entrepreneurship. He also detailed the state’s infrastructure transformation, citing the construction of the Kantatoli Flyover in Ranchi and the Smart City Mission initiatives. As part of efforts to address water scarcity, 1,430 deep borewells are being installed in the capital to ensure access to clean drinking water.

Education remained a key focus, with the government approving the establishment of three residential schools in Dumka and Bokaro. The Jaipal Singh Munda Scholarship Scheme has been introduced to support Scheduled Tribe and Scheduled Caste students, along with the development of learning materials in tribal languages. The Governor also announced the launch of the Valmiki Scholarship for orphaned and differently-abled students.

Reaffirming the state’s stance on corruption, the Governor assured that stringent measures were in place to enhance transparency and accountability in governance. However, his address was met with resistance from the opposition, which raised concerns over various policies. Despite protests, the session proceeded without major disruptions.

With the Budget Session now underway, crucial deliberations on fiscal policies and governance strategies are expected in the coming days.