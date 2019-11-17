Confirming the speculations that were made yesterday, the BJP minister in Jharkhand, Saryu Rai on Sunday announced to contest against his party’s own Chief Minister Raghubar Das from Jamshedpur East.

I will fight from both Jamshedpur East and Jamshedpur West seats. I will give maximum time to Jamshedpur East and my supporters will take care of Jamshedpur West,” said Rai after meeting his supporters on Sunday. He said he will fight as independent from both the seats.

He was miffed after the BJP had put his ticket on hold. The final date of nomination is Monday.

He said that he has asked central leaders to choose another candidate.

The issue erupted when Rai was not able to find his name in the total 71 candidates that the party has declared for various seats in the state.

Raghubar Das, the current CM of Jharkhand has been winning the Jamshedpur East seat since 1995. BJP has a stronghold in the area since then.

“Saryu Rai used to raise the corruption issues including blanket scam against his government. His fight is for justice. BJP has given ticket to a legislator who is accused of Rs 130 crore medicine scam,” said Supriyo Bhattacharya, JMM general secretary.

Rai despite being the minister was critical of BJP in the state over its policies.