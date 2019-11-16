The Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) MLA who is also the state Food and Supply Minister Saryu Rai on Saturday indicated that he might go against the party line for putting his ticket on hold. The development came after the party has released the fourth list of candidates for the Assembly elections and Rai’s name was missing from it.

At a press conference in Jamshedpur, he said, “I am standing with an empty bowl and seeking a ticket.”

He is the sitting MLA from Jamshedpur West seat, form where the party has not declared any candidate yet.

“I will take a decision on Sunday after meeting party workers. I will continue to raise my voice against corruption. I do not want the third Chief Minister of Jharkhand to go to jail,” said Rai.

Saryu Rai, 68-year-old BJP leader emerged as a political figure after the Jai Prakash Narayan-led JP Andolan against the Indira Gandhi in 1975 during the emergency period. He is also close to the Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar.

According to IANS sources, Rai is preparing to file his nomination from the Jamshedpur East Assembly seat from where Das is the BJP candidate.