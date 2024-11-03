Jharkhand Assembly Polls: Union Home Minister Amit Shah to release BJP manifesto in Ranchi today

Union Home Minister Amit Shah to release party’s ‘Sankalp Patra’ (manifesto) for the Jharkhand Assembly elections, in Ranchi on Sunday.

Amit Shah will also address election meetings in Ghatshila, Barkatha, Simariya in Jharkhand.

Ahead of BJP’s manifesto release for upcoming Jharkhand Assembly Elections 2024, BJP spokesperson Pratul Shah Deo said that in the manifesto all the groups of Jharkhand including farmers, women, youths, infrastructure and developmental subjects, everything will be included.

“Our manifesto will be released soon, in which all the groups of Jharkhand including farmers, women, youths…infrastructure and developmental subjects, everything will be included…on the other hand, INDI alliance has not even declared seats yet. Our candidates have filed their nominations and we have also announced the seat-sharing. On the other hand, INDI alliance has not even finalised the seat-sharing…we are going to come to power in Jharkhand and the most corrupt state govt in the history of Jharkhand is going to go,” Pratul Shah Deo said.

Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma said that the Sankal Patra will have a 150 resolutions.

“The 150th birth anniversary of Lord Birsa Munda will be celebrated this time. Union Home Minister Amit Shah will inaugurate our Sankalp Patra, tomorrow, which will have 150 resolutions,” he said.

Earlier on Friday, Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren urged PM Modi and the Union Home Minister to clear Rs 1.36 lakh-crore coal dues to the state.

“Today the Home Minister, tomorrow the Prime Minister is coming to Jharkhand. I once again request him with folded hands to return the outstanding amount of Rs 1 lakh 36 thousand crore of us Jharkhandis. This amount is very necessary for the development of Jharkhand and Jharkhandis,” CM Soren said while posting a letter to PM Modi on X.

Hemant Soren also appealed to the BJP colleagues, especially the MPs, to help the Jharkhandis in getting there dues.

Elections for 81 seats in the Jharkhand Assembly will be conducted in two phases on November 13 and November 20, with the counting of votes scheduled for November 23.

In the previous assembly election, Jharkhand Mukti Morcha won 30 seats, the BJP won 25 and Congress won 16 seats.