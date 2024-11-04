Jharkhand assembly polls: Mandal Murmu, who proposed CM Soren’s candidature, joins BJP

In a personal setback to Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren, Mandal Murmu, who proposed Soren’s candidature in the Assembly polls, has joined the BJP.

Murmu announced his allegiance to the saffron party on Sunday in the presence of Union Minister and BJP’s Jharkhand election in-charge, Shivraj Singh Chouhan, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, party’s acting state president Dr Ravindra Rai and Godda MP Nishikant Dubey.

Chouhan welcomed him into the party fold by putting the party’s scarf on his shoulders.

Mandal Murmu told reporters that he was the sixth descendant of Sidho-Kanhu. “I joined the BJP after being impressed by the policies and principles of the party. I was not feeling comfortable in Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) after becoming the proposer of Chief Minister Hemant Soren from the Barhait assembly seat,” he added.

He announced that he would work on addressing the demographic changes in the Santhal Pargana region of the state.

BJP’s Jharkhand election co-in-charge Sarma, emphasizing the significance of Murmu’s decision, said, “Mandal Murmu’s joining the BJP signifies that the party has received the blessings of Sidhu Kanhu and Phulo Jhano.”

Murmu is a direct descendant of revered tribal icons Sidhu and Kanhu, who, along with Phulo Jhano, led the historic uprising against British colonial rule and the exploitative zamindari system in present-day Jharkhand.

Echoing the importance of unity within the tribal community, CM Hemant Soren took to social media platform X to say, “Today, Shri Mandal Murmu ji, a descendant of Sidhu-Kanhu and proposer of Shri Hemant Soren, became a member of the BJP family. Due to the wrong policies of the present Jharkhand government, the culture of the tribal society is in danger, hence every section of the society is joining the BJP today.”

“If we remain united, we will be safe,” he added.

Responding to the development, JMM leader Mahua Maji dismissed the move as a typical BJP strategy ahead of polls. “BJP always indulges in such things. They have nothing to do with development… This is not going to make any difference. The people of Jharkhand are happy with the work of Hemant Soren. They want a leader who thinks for them…People want facilities and a leader who thinks for them. BJP was in power here for 17-18 years, they did nothing…Now when our government is doing good work, they are after us,” she remarked.

The Assembly polls in the state are scheduled to be held in two phases on November 13 and November 20. The counting of votes will take place on November 23.