Jharkhand is witnessing brisk polling amid violence on Saturday for the second phase of the Assembly polls. One person was killed in police firing and six including three policemen were injured in Sisai constituency of Gumla district. 39.83 per cent votes were cast till 1 pm in 20 constituencies going for polls today.

Security personnel opened fire on a group of men who police claimed tried to snatch weapons from them outside a polling booth in Gumla’s Sisai constituency. Maoist Guerrillas also reportedly set on fire a polling bus in West Singhbhum district.

Additional Director General of Police (ADGP) Murari Lal Meena said the man was killed when personnel of the Rapid Action Force (RAF) fired on the assailants near booth number 36 in Sisai constituency.

Jharkhand Chief Electoral Officer Vinay Kumar Choubey said the incident is being probed and polling in the booth has been stopped.

A police officer also suffered injuries when angry villagers resorted to stone pelting after the incident, police sources said.

A large number of people were also seen in queues waiting for their turn in Baharagora and Chaibasa constituencies, braving cold conditions, the officials said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had earlier in the day tweeted, urging voters to come out in large numbers to exercise their franchise. Chief Minister Raghubar Das too appealed to the voters of his state to vote in the assembly elections.

The first of the five-phase polling for 13 constituencies had concluded on November 30. The rest of the three phases will be held on December 12, 16 and 20. Counting will take place on December 23.