‘Jehovah’s Witnesses anti-national, asked not to sing…’: Man claiming to be behind Kerala blasts

At least two persons were killed and more than 40 injured after a series of blasts at a convention centre in Kerala’s Kalamassery. The blasts took place during the prayers of Jehovah’s Witnesses – a Christian denomination.

Hours after the blasts, Dominic Martin, claiming be to an estranged member of the Jehovah’s Witnesses, posted a video on social media, taking the responsibility of the attack.

In the video, Martin said that he was a member of Jehovah’s Witnesses for the last 16 years and accused the Christian denomination of being anti-national.

“I take responsibility for the blast. I am posting this video to convince you why I have done it. I had been a member of Jehovah’s Witnesses for the last 16 years. I was not very serious about my faith. I realised that their stand is anti-national and wanted them to rectify it. But they were not ready for it,” he said in the video.

He claimed that the members of Jehovah’s Witnesses are asked not to sing the national anthem and long for the ruin of all the people in the world.

“I could understand this is a wrong ideology. They inject poison into the brains of children that they should not take even a sweet from others. They are asked not to sing the national anthem or join the defence service. They teach that all people of the world would perish and only they will live. What should we do with the people who long for the ruin of the entire people in the world? I could not find a solution,” he added.

Martin, who is now under police custody, further noted that the decision to carry out the blast was taken after realising that their idea is dangerous for the country and that they would think it is correct if no one reacted to this.

“I took the decision realizing that this idea is dangerous to the country. If none reacts to this idea, they would think their ideology is correct. Jehovah’s Witnesses, your ideology is wrong. You should help others and respect others. During the floods, you cleaned only the houses of your members. This wrong ideology should be put to an end. The formula of the blast should not be revealed; it is dangerous,” he said.