Kalamassery blasts: Police arrest Dominic Martin

The Kerala Police on Monday arrested Dominic Martin, who confessed to have triggered multiple explosions at Kalamassery. The development comes after quizzing him that extended to more than 24 hours. It is learnt that Martin will be produced before the court on Tuesday.

Martin has been booked under Sections 302 (murder) and 307 (attempt to murder) of the IPC as well as provisions of the Explosives Act and Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA).

Hours after the blasts, he surrendered at Kodakara police station in Thrissur, claiming responsibility for the blasts.

Three persons were killed and six others were critically wounded, while over 50 people were injured in the explosions that took place at a convention centre in Kalamassery near Kochi during a prayer meeting of Jehovah Witnesses on Sunday morning.

It has, meanwhile, been reported that the investigation team did not fully believe the statement of the blast accused Dominic Martin that he alone carried out the blasts. It is to be examined whether the accused has received help from any other source.