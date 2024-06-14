JD-U & TDP will support BJP nominee for LS speaker: KC Tyagi

Ahead of the election for the post of speaker for the 18th Lok Sabha, Janata Dal (United) leader KC Tyagi made it clear that his party, along with the Telugu Desam Party (TDP), would back the candidate nominated by the BJP for the key post in the Lower House of Parliament.

As all focus is now on the selection of the Lok Sabha speaker, Tyagi asserted that his party and the TDP, as part of the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA), will be lending support to the candidate nominated by the BJP for the post of Lok Sabha Speaker.

Talking to a news agency, Tyagi said, “JDU (Janata Dal-United) and TDP (Telugu Desam Party) are strongly in the NDA. We will support the person nominated (for Speaker) by the BJP.”

Tyagi said this while replying to a query about the speculation of some Opposition leaders that the new Lok Sabha speaker might be from TDP or JD-U.

The BJP is leading a coalition government with its allies at the Centre.

The JD-U leader’s comments are an indication that the saffron party is likely to put up its nominee for the speaker’s post and that the candidate may not be from its allies.

The election for the post of speaker is scheduled to be held on June 26 during the first session of the 18th Lok Sabha.