JCO among 5 soldiers killed after tank plunges into river in Ladakh

A junior commissioned officer (JCO) was among five Army personnel killed on Saturday morning when a T-72 tank plunged into a river near the Line of Actual Control (LAC) with China in Ladakh.

Army sources said that the tank belonged to the 52 Armoured Regiment of the 3 Div. The tank was coming to Tangste in the Leh district.

The T-72 tank turned turtle near Mandir Morh at about 3 am while it was coming down. Bodies of the killed soldiers have been recovered.

It is believed that the mishap occured as it was pitch dark in the area and the driver was not able to see the surface.

The killed JCO has been identified as MRK Reddy. The four jawans have been identified as: Bhupender Negi, Akdum Taibam, Havaldar A Khan (6255 Fd work shop) and Nagraj P (LRW).

The regiment was moving to Secunderabad in Telengana. The tank was crossing a river when flow of water suddenly increased and it skidded into the river, sources said.