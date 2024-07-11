Jaya Prada acquitted in 2019 election code violation case

Bollywood actress and former MP Jaya Prada got relief from the court on Thursday in the election code of conduct violation case.

The court acquitted her as the charges could not be proved. Jaya Prada was also present in the court when the verdict was announced.

MP-MLA Special Court (Magistrate Trial) Judge Shobhit Bansal pronounced the verdict on Thursday. The court acquitted Jayaprada as the prosecution did not prove the charges.

Jaya Prada while talking to the media said that she is happy and emotional with the court’s decision.

Two cases of violation of election code of conduct were registered against Jayaprada during the 2019 Lok Sabha elections. One of these cases is of Kemri police station, which was registered by Kuldeep Bhatnagar, in-charge of the video surveillance team.

It was said that on April 18, 2019, at a public meeting of BJP candidate Jaya Prada held in Pipliya Mishra village, she had given a derogatory statement on BSP supremo Mayawati and Azam Khan. SP had an alliance with BSP in this election.

The police had completed the investigation in the case registered against her and filed the charge sheet in the court. The hearing of this case took place in the MP-MLA Special Court (Magistrate Trial). In this case, the final arguments from both sides were completed on July 1.