A case of shocking medical negligence

On Thursday, the Jammu and Kashmir government suspended two doctors following their alleged medical negligence at a private hospital in north Kashmir’s Sopore, where the uterus of a woman was removed instead of performing an ear surgery for which she was admitted!

According to the order, Dr. Anjum Nazir, Consultant Gynaecologist, SDH Sopore and Dr Tariq Ahmad Dar, Medical Officer (Diploma in Anesthesia), DH Bandipora have been suspended. The doctors have also been banned from engaging in any form of private practice across Jammu & Kashmir until further orders. Dr. Anjum Nazir is also facing public fury after the shocking case of medical negligence.

The Secretary of Health and Medical Education, Dr. Syed Abid Rasheed Shah, also ordered sealing of the operation theatre of the hospital after the incident. The order stated that the operation theatre of Hakeem Sonaullah Hospital had to be sealed until the completion of the investigation.

Apni Party Chief, Altaf Bukhari urged the authorities to conduct a thorough investigation and take strict legal action against those responsible. Bukhari wrote on X; “Utterly shocking that a doctor mistakenly removed a woman’s uterus instead of performing an ENT surgery at a private hospital in Sopore, allegedly due to an exchange of patient files. This horrifying case of extreme negligence raises serious concerns about accountability and ethical standards in private healthcare institutions”.