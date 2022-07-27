Jawan in honey trap arrested in Rajasthan for spying for Pak

Rajasthan’s CID-Intelligence Police has arrested an Indian Army jawan under the Official Secrets Act, 1923 for allegedly spying and leaking sensitive and strategic information of the Indian border activities to a Pakistan’s female agent of ISI with whom he was involved in the ‘honey-trap’ case.

The jawan was identified as Shantimoy Rana, 24, a resident of village Kanchanpur district, Bagunda West Bengal. The espionage activities were being carried out in Rajasthan by Pakistani intelligence agencies, and were continuously monitored by CID Intelligence under Operation Sarhad, its Director General Umesh Mishra said here.

“During this Sharad surveillance, it came to the notice that Army jawan Rana is in constant touch with Pakistani intelligence handlers through social media. When the activities of the jawan were monitored by the team of Intelligence in Jaipur, it was found that he was sharing information about the military’s strategic importance to the Pak female agent through social media under the lure of honey trap and money. On July 25, Rana was taken into custody.”

Mishra said that the accused jawan was interrogated by various intelligence agencies at the Joint Inquiry Center, Jaipur. During the interrogation, the jawan said he has been in the Indian Army since 2018. For a long time, the woman was in touch with the him through WhatsApp chat, audio and video calling.

“One, Gurnur Kaur alias Ankita, identified herself as a resident of Shahjahanpur, Uttar Pradesh and working in the Military Engineering Service there and another woman with pseudonym Nisha told the jawan to be of Military Nursing Service. He asked for photographs of confidential documents related to the army and videos of war exercises. Under the temptation, the accused jawan was sending confidential documents of his regiment and videos of maneuvers to Pakistani women agents through social media. For which money was sent to her bank account by a Pakistani female agent”, quoting DG the statement said.

Later in the day, the Jaipur Mahanagar Court-I sent the accused to the police remand for two days. The accused was produced before the court by the state Intelligence Department, an official spokesman said.