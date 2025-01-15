Japan to be country partner in investors’ meet

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Dr Mohan Yadav announced on Wednesday that Japan would participate as a country partner in the Global Investor Summit scheduled in Bhopal on February 24-25.

The CM is scheduled to visit Japan from January 27 to February 1 to attract investments to the state.

He also announced that the next Cabinet meeting, dedicated to Lokmata Devi Ahilya Bai Holkar’s 300th birth anniversary, would be held on January 24 at Maheshwar in Khargone district of the state.

He also ordered exemptions in motor vehicle taxes for the Gwalior Fair and Vikramotsav Ujjain.

While congratulating the Swami Vivekanand Yuva Shakti Mission, inspired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s focus on knowledge and empowerment of the poor, youth, farmers and women, the CM affirmed the upcoming implementation of the Garib Kalyan Mission in the state.

Dr Yadav informed that the next Regional Industry Conclave would be held in Shahdol on 16 January to promote industrial activities and investment in the state.