Jamunaha in Shravasti of UP tops NITI Aayog’s Delta ranking of aspirational development blocks

In a significant milestone for the Yogi Adityanath government, Jamunaha development block in Shravasti district, Uttar Pradesh, has secured the top position in the overall quarterly Delta ranking (January-March 2024) of the Aspirational Development Block Program, announced by the NITI Aayog.

Besides, Sandila in Hardoi district has claimed the top spot in Zone 2 North India, while Jagdishpur block in Amethi district has ranked second.

NITI Aayog released these rankings through its social media channels on Saturday. The rankings were determined based on the development blocks’ performance and progress in quarterly key performance indicators (KPIs), a core strategy of the program.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath extended his congratulations via social media to Jamunaha of Shravasti, Sandila of Hardoi, and Jagdishpur block of Amethi for their outstanding performance in the Delta rankings.

Notably, during a review of the annual progress of the state’s aspirational development blocks last year, CM Yogi had directed that the blocks securing the top positions in both the overall Delta ranking and thematic area-wise rankings should be rewarded.

It is worth mentioning here that Jamunaha development block in Shravasti has achieved the top position for overall performance In the Delta rankings of aspirational development blocks released by NITI Aayog. Meanwhile, the Nimbahera block in Chittorgarh, Rajasthan, secured the second place.

This success reflects the Yogi government’s ongoing efforts to integrate aspirational blocks into the mainstream.

In accordance with the vision of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, the government’s schemes are being implemented on priority basis in all the aspirational blocks of the state, the result of which is also visible in the Delta Ranking of NITI Aayog.

Shravasti District Magistrate Ajay Kumar Dwivedi said that the Delta Ranking has the Jamunaha block for better performance in 40 indicators. This success has been achieved due to the government’s schemes as well as planned efforts for socio-economic improvement in the block.

Similarly, the Sandila block in Hardoi district has achieved the top rank in the Delta Ranking for Zone-2 Northern India while the Jagdishpur block in Amethi district has secured the second position. The Yogi government’s numerous efforts to integrate the Sandila development block into the mainstream are clearly reflected in its high ranking from NITI Aayog.

Owing to the efforts of the Yogi government, many big investors have recently set up their businesses in the region. Hardoi District Magistrate Mangala Prasad Singh noted that, following CM Yogi’s directives, development projects have been carried out with great sensitivity in the aspirational development blocks.

Similarly, Amethi District Magistrate Nisha Anant emphasized that the district’s continuous and strategic efforts have led to this success, which is a source of pride for the entire district.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has congratulated the Jamunaha development block in Shravasti for topping the Delta Ranking of the Aspirational Development Block Program, on the official X handle. He also praised the Sandila development block in Hardoi for securing the number one position and the Jagdishpur development block in Amethi for achieving the number two spot in the Delta Ranking for Zone-2 Northern India.

He wrote: “This success reflects the dedication and hard work of the local people and administration, and underscores that under Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visionary leadership, the new Uttar Pradesh is advancing towards prosperity.”