Jammu University’s business school secures 5th position in India Today rankings

The Business School (TBS), University of Jammu, has secured 5th position in Value for Money and 28th in the overall Government B-School category in the India Today 2024 rankings of India’s Best B-Schools.

TBS has jumped four places to move from the previous year’s 9th rank to the current position. It is pertinent to mention that it is the only B-school from Jammu & Kashmir to be ranked among the top management institutions in the country. The ranking of BT-MDRA Best B-School Survey Silver Jubilee Edition, published in October 2024, placed TBS at 8th position in Return on Investment (ROI) and 28th in the Government B-School category.

These rankings show a remarkable growth trajectory and are a testament to TBS’s legacy of its brilliance in terms of providing quality education, strengthening corporate linkages, and enhancing the employability and success of its students.

Advertisement

TBS continues with its legacy of excellence in management education as it makes an impressive ascend in the highly acclaimed India Today 2024 rankings of India’s Best B-Schools, published in November 2024. With this ranking, TBS is continuing its stride for setting the benchmarks, achieving the milestones, and contributing to the growth and development of management education in India.

Prof. Umesh Rai, Vice-Chancellor of the University of Jammu, expressed satisfaction and congratulated the entire TBS team for putting in their continuous and stupendous efforts to gain remarkable recognition.

He stressed the participation in such rankings as they not only provide an opportunity to showcase the institution’s strengths on a national platform but also act as benchmark for continuous improvement.

Prof. Vinay Chauhan, Director, The Business School, while highlighting rankings, emphasised the dedicated efforts of the faculty and the exemplary performance of students and alumni in the corporate world.

He further stressed that TBS has always been committed to offering quality management education that is not only affordable but also results in substantial career growth for TBS students. He further added that under the visionary leadership of the Hon’ble Vice Chancellor, TBS is actively implementing a range of innovative programs, including Executive Education, Management Development Programmes (MDPs), Consultancy Services, and Incubation & Entrepreneurship Development, he added.