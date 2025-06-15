Jammu University reserves one seat for transgenders in each on-campus programme

In a step towards fulfilling its social responsibility, the Academic Council (AC) of the University of Jammu on Sunday approved the creation of one supernumerary seat for transgender candidates in each on-campus programme of the University.

The Council, which met under the Chairmanship of Vice Chancellor Prof Umesh Rai outside Jammu at the Bhaderwah Campus for the first time as part of its outreach programme, also endorsed the adoption of the National Credit Framework (NCrF) along with its Standard Operating Procedures (SoPs) for effective implementation at the University of Jammu.

Advertisement

During the exhaustive deliberations, the Council covered a wide range of academic and research matters, inter alia, approving existing guidelines and statutes related to several academic programmes in accordance with the latest applicable UGC Guidelines.

Advertisement

The MA History programmes, along with certificate courses in Basic Accounting, Goods and Services Tax (GST), and Filing of Income Tax Returns through Open and Distance Learning (ODL) mode, were also endorsed under the Centre for Distance and Online Education (CDOE).

Revised statutes governing the Four-Year Undergraduate Programme – Design Your Degree, aligned with NEP 2020, were also approved.

The introduction of a Postgraduate (MA/MSc) Degree Programme in Disaster Management under the Department of Geology was also endorsed by the Academic Council.

Additionally, the Council approved the provision allowing candidates to pursue an academic programme under the Centre for Distance and Online Education (ODL/Online mode) simultaneously with another academic programme in physical mode at a UGC-recognised university, in line with the revised UGC Guidelines.

Calling the event a significant step in institutional outreach, Prof Umesh Rai, Vice-Chancellor, emphasised the need to empower off-site campuses and bring core academic discussions closer to students, faculty, and civil society in remote regions. He acknowledged the collective efforts of faculty, staff, and leadership that made it possible to host the meeting in such a vibrant academic setting.

Referring to the University’s progress since the last Academic Council meeting, the Vice Chancellor spoke about the university’s advancements in academics, research, infrastructure, student engagement, digital transformation, and national-level recognition. He appreciated the seamless teamwork that contributed to impressive accreditation, timely admissions, new academic collaborations, and enhanced student opportunities.

Earlier, Dr Neeraj Sharma, Registrar, placed before the Council several key agenda and reporting items. The Council confirmed the minutes of its previous meeting held on November 20, 2025, and ratified the academic decisions taken by the Vice Chancellor in the interim.

Among those who attended the meeting included Deans, Directors, Rectors, Heads, officers from the University, Prof Manzoor A Malik, Dean School of Physical and Material Science, University of Kashmir, Prof B A Ganai, Dean School of Unani Medicine, University of Kashmir, Dr Sanjay K Verma, Principal GDC Udhampur, Dr Naveen Anand, Principal, GDC Women Bhagwati Nagar, Dr Kulvinder Kour, Principal, GDC Paloura, Dr Vandana Verma, Principal GDC Sunderbani, Dr Rakesh Kalotra, Head, Department of Music GDC RS Pura, Dr Mushtaq Ahmed, Convener, Board of Studies in Persian, Dr Ahsan Ul Rehman Rizvi, Convener, Board of Studies in Arabia, Somesh Kumar, Convener, Board of Studies in Indian Music.