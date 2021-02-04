The Jammu-Srinagar highway will remain closed on Friday due to maintenance or repair work, officials said on Thursday.

“No vehicular movement will be allowed from either side on the National Highway on February 5 in view of maintenance/repair of the road,” the Traffic Police said in a statement.

The highway — the lifeline of Kashmir — was closed briefly on Thursday also due to fresh snow.

Trucks laden with essential supplies for Kashmir pass through the highway, which is the main road link between the Valley and the rest of the country.

The road was thrown open for one-way traffic after construction of a bailey bridge on January 16 after remaining out of bounds for a week due to collapse of the bridge at Kela Morh near Ramban, 150 km from Jammu.

The Mughal Road, the second road link between Kashmir and Jammu, is closed due to snow.