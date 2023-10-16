224-meter viaduct on Jammu-Srinagar highway ready: Gadkari

Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari said on Monday that the construction of a 224-meter viaduct (two-lane) at Sherebibi, with an estimated cost of 12 crore has successfully been completed on the Jammu-Srinagar highway.

The minister said it’s important to note that this project would contribute to the region’s economic growth and enhance its overall connectivity.

Gadkari said this infrastructure is situated along the Ramban to Banihal section of NH-44. This 224- meter segment, as part of the broader project, not only reduces the travel distance by 125 meters, thus mitigating steep gradients, but also avoids the need for a steep cutting with a hill slope angle exceeding 80 degrees.

Furthermore, it significantly facilitates the smooth flow of vehicles, bypassing the challenging terrain of Sherebibi Area gradients.

He said under the visionary leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi we remain steadfast in our commitment to delivering exceptional highway infrastructure to the state of Jammu & Kashmir.