Jammu LG lauds TMR for saving troops, civilians from avalanches

Lt General Anindya Sengupta, Chief of Staff, HQ Northern Command, interacted with the Tiranga Mountain Rescue Team (TMR) led by Colonel Satish Sharma (Retd) and 21 members at Udhampur.

Tiranga Mountain Rescue Teams (TMR) were deployed in high altitude areas to provide specialised avalanche and mountain rescue cover to the troops during the winter season from November 2022 to April 2023.

Lt Gen Sengupta congratulated the team for their commendable work and lauded the efforts in protecting the troops and the civil population in remote areas from natural calamities. He referred to ‘TMR’ as a source of strength for soldiers deployed in high-risk and threat-prone areas.

He also emphasised that seamless synergy has brought down the casualties in mountainous areas due to natural calamities in Northern Command. Tiranga Mountain Rescue Team members received a special appreciation for saving the lives of Armed Forces Personnel by increasing awareness to safeguard themselves from natural disasters.