Jammu admin to probe sources of properties of NDPS Act convicts

Jammu Magistrate Sachin Kumar Vaishya on Tuesday ordered identification of drug hotspots in the city and ascertaining of sources of moveable and immovable properties of convicts under the NDPS Act.

He issued stern directives to sub divisional magistrates (SDMs) to intensify the battle against drug trafficking in the region.

Senior Superintendent of Police Vinod Kumar and Additional Deputy Commissioner (LO), Ansuya Jamwal were among those present in the meeting.

Advertisement

Highlighting the urgency of the situation, Vaishya asked the SDMs to invoke the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act. He instructed them to issue notices to accused individuals under the Act, specifically to probe into the sources of their moveable and immovable properties.

SDMs were also instructed to conduct thorough assessments and pinpoint areas with concentrated drug-related activities.

Emphasising a proactive stance, the district magistrate urged SDMs to conduct regular meetings within their jurisdictions. “Consistent vigilance is crucial in our battle against narcotics. Regular meetings will ensure a sustained and coordinated effort,” he stated.