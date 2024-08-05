Jammu admin reviews security arrangements for Kausar Nag Yatra

Additional Director General of Police (ADGP) Jammu Zone, Anand Jain, on Monday stressed for robust security measures while conducting a comprehensive review of arrangements for the upcoming Kausar Nag Yatra with officers of Police, Army, CRPF and ITBP at Chassana in the Reasi district.

The review meeting was aimed at ensuring the safety, security, and convenience of pilgrims participating in this significant annual pilgrimage.

The ADGP was accompanied by DIG UR Range Rayees Mohammad Bhat, SSP Reasi Ms. Mohita Sharma and other Police officers responsible for the Yatra arrangements, a police spokesman said.

Advertisement

Jain emphasized the importance of meticulous planning and coordination among various departments to facilitate a smooth and hassle-free pilgrimage. He highlighted the need for robust security measures, efficient traffic management, medical facilities, and other essential services to ensure the safety and well-being of the pilgrims.

The ADGP reviewed the security arrangements put in place for the Yatra, including deployment of additional forces, surveillance systems, and quick response teams. He directed the concerned officials to ensure the highest level of vigilance and preparedness to address any potential security threats. He stressed the significance of maintaining a secure environment, particularly in light of the recent security challenges.

The meeting also focused on the logistic arrangements for the Yatra, including the provision of adequate transportation, accommodation, sanitation, and medical facilities. The ADGP instructed the officers to set up help desks and information centers at key points along the route to assist the pilgrims and address their concerns promptly.

ADGP emphasised upon the participants about collective responsibility to ensure that the pilgrims can undertake this journey with peace and devotion, the spokesman added.