Jaishankar’s heckling reflects indifference to intimidation, threats by separatists: MEA

In a veiled criticism of the United Kingdom, New Delhi on Friday said the heckling of External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar by Khalistani extremists in London brings out both the license accorded to such forces as well as the indifference to their intimidation, threats and other actions, aimed at impeding India’s legitimate diplomatic activities in the European nation.

”While we have noted the statement issued by the UK Foreign Office on the matter, our view of its sincerity would depend on the action taken against culprits on this and previous occasions,” Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said at a media briefing here.

The spokesperson said India has conveyed to the UK authorities its deep concern over the breach of security arrangements by UK-based separatist and extremist elements during the foreign minister’s visit.

The Indian minister was heckled by Sikh separatists while leaving Chatham House in London after attending an exclusive event.

New Delhi condemned the incident, saying it deplores the misuse of democratic freedoms by such elements.

The UK Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office also condemned the incident. ”While the UK upholds the right to peaceful protest, any attempts to intimidate, threaten or disrupt public events are completely unacceptable,” it said.