Jaishankar to visit Bangladesh, Bhutan

As part of India’s ”Neighbourhood First” policy, External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar is leaving here tomorrow on a three-day tour of Bangladesh and Bhutan.

During the visit to Bangladesh, he will call on Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina. He will also hold discussions with Bangladesh Foreign Minister A. K. Abdul Momen.

”The forthcoming visit of EAM to Bangladesh may be seen in the context of frequent bilateral high-level visits and exchanges particularly as both sides commemorate 50 years of the establishment of diplomatic ties,” the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said. The last visit by Jaishankar to Bangladesh was in March 2021.

He will be Bhutan’s first high-level visitor from abroad since March 2020, reflecting the great importance both countries attach to this bilateral relationship. During the visit, the Indian minister will receive an audience with Bhutan King Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck, call on Prime Minister Lotay Tshering and meet his counterpart Lyonpo Tandi Dorji.

India and Bhutan share a unique and time tested bilateral relationship, characterized by utmost trust, goodwill and mutual understanding. During the visit, the two sides will discuss all issues of mutual interest, including the upcoming high-level exchanges, economic development and hydro-power cooperation.