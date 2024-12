External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar will visit the United States from December 24-29, it was officially announced on Monday.

“He will be meeting counterparts to discuss key bilateral, regional and global issues,” the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said.

During the visit, Jaishankar will also chair a conference of the Consul Generals of India in the US.

The visit comes less than a month before the inauguration of Trump as the 47th president of the US.

The visit will provide an opportunity to not only hold talks with representatives of the outgoing Joe Biden administration, but also some of the key officials who have already been named by Trump as his aides.