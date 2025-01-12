Jaishankar to represent India at Trump’s inauguration

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar will represent India at the inauguration of Mr Donald Trump as the President of the United States on January 20.

“On the invitation of the Trump-Vance Inaugural Committee, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar will represent the Government of India at the swearing-In ceremony of President-Elect Donald J Trump as the 47th President of the United States of America,” the Ministry of External Affairs said on Sunday.

Advertisement

It said Mr Jaishankar will also have meetings with representatives of the incoming Trump administration during the visit as also some other dignitaries visiting the US on that occasion.

Advertisement

Mr Trump, who defeated Vice President Kamala Harris in the presidential election held in November, will be the 47th President of the US. Mr J D Vance will be his Vice President.

New Delhi is confident that the Indo-US relationship will grow from strength to strength under President Trump’s leadership, given his equation with Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Mr Jaishankar had visited the US last month also and met key officials in the outgoing Joe Biden administration apart from holding talks with some key aides of Mr Trump. The Indian minister has already stated that Mr Trump has had a positive political view of India and the country is in a much more advantageous position than many other nations to build “deeper” relations with the incoming administration in Washington and take bilateral ties forward.