Jaishankar to leave for Australia, Singapore on Sunday

External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar will leave here on Sunday on a six-day trip to Australia and Singapore.

During the visit to Australia, he will travel to Brisbane and inaugurate India’s fourth consulate in Australia. He will also co-chair the 15th Foreign Ministers’ Framework Dialogue (FMFD) with Australian Foreign Minister Penny Wong in Canberra.

Mr Jaishankar will deliver the keynote address at the inaugural session of the second Raisina Down Under to be held in the Australian Parliament House. He is also scheduled to have interactions with Australian leadership, parliamentarians, members of the Indian diaspora, business community, media and think tanks.

On the second leg of the visit, Mr Jaishankar will travel to Singapore for an official visit on 8 November, during which he will address the eighth Roundtable of ASEAN – India Network of Think Tanks.

He will also meet the leadership of Singapore to review the close partnership between the two countries and explore avenues to further enhance the bilateral relationship.