Jaishankar to lead Indian delegation at UNGA

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar will visit the United States from 22-30 September and lead the Indian delegation for the High-Level Week at the 78th Session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) in New York.

In keeping with India’s support for Global South, Jaishankar will be hosting a special event ‘India-UN for Global South: Delivering for Development’.

During the visit, the external affairs minister will attend various plurilateral and bilateral meetings. He will also be meeting with UN Secretary General António Guterres and President of the 78th Session of the UN General Assembly Dennis Francis, the Ministry of external Affairs (MEA) said.

His address at the High-Level Session of the 78th United Nations General Assembly is scheduled for the forenoon of 26 September.

Upon completion of the 78th UNGA related engagements, Jaishankar will visit Washington from 27-30 September for bilateral meetings with US interlocutors. His programme includes inter alia, discussions with his US counterpart Antony Blinken, senior members of the US Administration, US business leaders and think tanks. He will also be addressing the 4th World Culture Festival being organised by the Art of Living.