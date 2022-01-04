Jaishankar speaks to American, Russian counterparts

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar spoke on phone to his American Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov to discuss a range of issues, including the Indo-Pacific.

“A broad-ranging conversation yesterday night with @SecBlinken. Covered current bilateral issues, Indo-Pacific and pressing global matters. Also exchanged New Year greetings,” Jaishankar tweeted today.

The conversation took place on the first working day of the New Year. It came as India and the US were preparing for the next edition of the “two-plus-two” foreign and defence ministerial talks. The “two-plus-two” dialogue is likely to take place later this month or in February in Washington.

Jaishankar spoke to his Russian counterpart today and later tweeted; “Glad to exchange New Year greetings with Russian FM Sergey Lavrov this evening. Discussed the follow up of the Annual Summit and 2+2 Meeting. Agreed to remain in regular touch.”

The annual summit between India and Russia between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Russian President Vladimir Putin was held recently during which the two countries took far-reaching decisions, especially on defence cooperation. The 2+2 meeting between the foreign and defence ministers of the two nations was also held simultaneously.