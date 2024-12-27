Jaishankar meets top US officials, Indian consul generals in US

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar had fruitful meetings with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan and consul generals of India in the US.

Mr Jaishankar is on a five-day visit to the US to meet top US officials and some of the key aides of President-elect Donald Trump.

”Delighted to meet @SecBlinken yesterday evening in Washington D.C. Reviewed the advancement of India-US partnership over the last four years. Agreed that our cooperation has strengthened in many domains, just as our comfort levels have grown correspondingly. Confident that India-US relationship will serve our mutual interests as well as global good,” he wrote on X.

On his meeting with Sullivan, the Indian minister wrote, ”Good to meet US NSA @JakeSullivan46 in Washington D.C. this morning. A wide ranging discussion on the progress of India-US strategic partnership. Also exchanged views on current regional and global developments.”

He also met Indian consul generals based in New York, Chicago, San Francisco, Seattle, Houston and Atlanta.

”Discussed opportunities for deepening India-US partnership, focusing on technology, trade and investments. Also shared views on better serving the Indian community in the USA,” he wrote later. Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri and Indian Ambassador to the US Vinay Kwatra were present at the meetings.