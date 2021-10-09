Jaishankar leaves for Kyrgyzstan, Kazakhstan, Armenia tomorrow

The situation in Afghanistan will be high on the agenda of External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar when he pays an official visit to Kyrgyzstan, Kazakhstan and Armenia from tomorrow.

The developments in the war-torn country have been a cause of serious concern for both India and other countries, especially its implications for security in the region.

Jaishankar will be in Kyrgyz Republic on 10-11 October. This will be his first visit to the country as foreign minister. He will hold a bilateral meeting with the Foreign Minister of Kyrgyzstan apart from calling on the President of Kyrgyz Republic. Some agreements / MoUs are also expected to be signed during the visit.

From 11-12 October, Jaishankar will be in Kazakhstan to attend the 6th Ministerial meeting of the Conference of Interaction and Confidence Building Measures in Asia (CICA) in Nur-Sultan. Kazakhstan is the current Chair and initiator of the CICA Forum. The crisis in Afghanistan will also be on the agenda of the conference.

He is also expected to hold bilateral talks with the Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister of Kazakhstan and call on the Kazakh leadership.

Jaishankar will be visiting Armenia on 12-13 October. This will be the first-ever visit of an Indian foreign minister to independent Armenia. He will have meetings with his Armenian counterpart as well as call on the Prime Minister and President of the National Assembly of Armenia.

“The visit will provide an opportunity for reviewing the progress in our bilateral ties with the three countries as well as share views on developments in the region. It will be a continuation of our increased engagement with countries in our extended neighbourhood,” the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said.