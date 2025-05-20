Jaishankar lauds Netherlands’ firm stand against terrorism

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Tuesday thanked the Netherlands for its resolute stand against terrorism in the wake of the Pahalgam terror attack.

”Delighted to call on PM Dick Schoof today in The Hague. Conveyed the warm greetings of PM @narendramodi and thanked him for the Netherlands’ firm and resolute stance against terrorism,” said Mr Jaishankar, who is visiting the Netherlands, in a social media post on ‘X’.

He said he appreciated the Netherlands PM’s commitment to taking the India-Netherlands partnership to new heights. He assured the Netherlands’ leader that the teams from the two countries would work hard to achieve this goal.

The Indian minister is on a week-long three-nation tour of Europe to the Netherlands, Denmark, and Germany, the three nations that had expressed solidarity with India in the wake of the April 22 Pahalgam attack.

He is expected to brief his interlocutors in the three European nations on the circumstances in which India undertook Operation ‘Sindoor’ to destroy terrorist hideouts in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir (PoJK).