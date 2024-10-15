Jaishankar lands in Pakistan amid chill in Indo-Pak ties

Amid strain in Indo-Pak ties, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar arrived in Pakistan Tuesday evening to attend the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Heads of Government meeting.

Mr Jaishankar, who is accompanied by a high-level delegation, was received at the airport by senior Pakistani officials.

The Indian minister, who has already made it clear that he is visiting the neighbouring country for a multilateral meet and not for bilateral talks, is scheduled to attend a reception to be hosted by Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif tonight in honour of visiting leaders from SCO countries.

It is the first time in nearly nine years that an Indian foreign minister is visiting Pakistan. Mrs Sushma Swaraj was the last Indian foreign minister to visit the neighbouring country in December 2015 for the Heart of Asia conference.

Founded in 2001, the SCO comprises Russia, China, India, Pakistan, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Uzbekistan, Iran and Belarus. India and Pakistan became members of the grouping in 2017. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has always deputed a senior minister for the SCO Heads of Government meeting.

“The 23rd Meeting of SCO Council of Heads of Government (CHG) will be held on 16 October 2024 in Islamabad under the chairmanship of Pakistan. The SCO CHG meeting is held annually and focuses on the trade and economic agenda of the Organisation. External Affairs Minister, Dr. S. Jaishankar will represent India at the meeting. India remains actively engaged in the SCO format, including various mechanisms and initiatives within the SCO framework,” the Ministry of External Affairs said in a statement.

Pakistan has made elaborate security arrangements for the summit and key routes and businesses in Islamabad and nearby Rawalpindi have been closed.

According to the summit’s program, Mr Jaishankar and other participants will arrive at the Jinnah Convention Centre in Islamabad on Wednesday morning, where they will be welcomed by Pakistan PM Sharif.

After their arrival, a group photography session will be held. This will be followed by opening remarks by PM Sharif after which representatives from other countries, including Mr. Jaishankar, will make their statements.

Later in the day, Pakistani Deputy Prime Minister Ishaq Dar and SCO Secretary General Zhang Ming will address a joint press briefing. The day will conclude with a luncheon hosted by the Pak PM.