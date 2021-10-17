Jaishankar in Israel to bolster ties in strategic areas

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar today embarked on a crucial visit to Israel to consolidate ties with the Jewish nation in diverse fields, particularly defence and counter-terrorism.

The five-day visit is at the invitation of Israel’s Alternate Prime Minister and Foreign Minister of Israel Yair Lapid. This is his first visit to the Jewish nation as external affairs minister.

Jaishankar will hold a bilateral meeting with Lapid and other key members of the new coalition government in Israel.

India and Israel elevated bilateral relations to a strategic partnership during the historic visit of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to Israel in July 2017. Since then, the relationship between the two countries has focused on expanding knowledge-based partnership, which includes collaboration in innovation and research, including boosting the ‘Make in India’ initiative.

Jaishankar will also interact with the Indian-origin Jewish community in Israel, Indologists, Indian students who are currently pursuing their education in Israeli universities, and business people, including from the hi-tech industries.

The visit will also be an occasion to pay tribute to the valiant Indian soldiers who laid their lives in the region, especially during the First World War, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said.

“Shalom Israel! Arrived on my first visit as External Affairs Minister. Looking forward to a great visit,” Jaishankar tweeted soon after his arrival in the Jewish country this evening.