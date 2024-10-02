Jaishankar discusses W Asia situation with top US diplomat

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar discussed the escalating security situation in West Asia, the Ukraine conflict and other key issues with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken in Washington.

”Delighted to hold talks with @SecBlinken today in Washington DC. We followed up on the Delaware bilateral and Quad meetings. Our discussions also covered deepening bilateral cooperation, the situation in West Asia, recent developments in the Indian subcontinent, the Indo-Pacific and Ukraine,” Mr Jaishankar wrote on X after the meeting.

The Indian minister is on his first visit to the US after Prime Minister Narendra Modi formed the government for the third time.

The two ministers were assisted by senior officials, including Indian ambassador to the US Vinay Kwatra, during the talks.

”Together, the U.S. and India are working to address regional and global challenges. Indian External Affairs Minister @DrSJaishankar and I met to discuss our continued cooperation on the climate crisis and ways we can promote regional security and prosperity,” Mr Blinkan wrote on X.

The meeting came days after PM Modi’s visit to the US during which he attended the four-nation Quad Summit and also held extensive talks with US President Joe Biden.