Jaishankar discusses agenda for Modi’s visit with US NSA

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Wednesday discussed with US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan the agenda for talks between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Joe Biden during the Indian leader’s coming state visit to Washington from 21-25 June.

”Great to meet US NSA @jakesullivan46 in South Block today morning. Our conversation focused on preparing for PM @narendramodi’s upcoming US visit. Also discussed global strategic developments from the perspective of our partnership,” Jaishankar tweeted later.

Sullivan had yesterday called on Modi and also met his Indian counterpart Ajit Doval and discussed matters of bilateral cooperation and the issues likely to come up between the two sides during the PM’s visit.

Sullivan briefed the PM on the progress in bilateral cooperation in various sectors. He conveyed that US President Biden looked forward to welcoming the Prime Minister on the State Visit.

The PM expressed satisfaction at the growing and deepening Comprehensive Global Strategic Partnership between India and the US. He said he looked forward to a productive visit and an engaging conversation with President Biden on bilateral, regional and global issues of mutual interest.

PM Modi’s upcoming visit to the US later this month is likely to add a new dimension to bilateral ties. This will be his first state visit to the US during his nine-year reign as the PM.

The last state visit to the US was made by former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh in November 2009.

Ahead of the PM’s visit, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said the trajectory of the India-US partnership was unthinkable and filled with promise.