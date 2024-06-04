Jagan Mohan Reddy set to resign after TDP sweeps Andhra polls

YSRCP chief Jagan Mohan Reddy on Tuesday said he will submit his resignation at 4 pm after the TDP is poised to form the next government in Andhra Pradesh.

In the state assembly polls, Chandrababu Naidu-led TDP has won three seats and is leading in 130 out of total 175 seats. The Yuvajana Sramika Rythu Congress Party (YSRCP) is leading in 14 seats according to EC trends till 3 pm.

In the Lok Sabha polls, the TDP is leading in 16 seats, while the YSRCP has the lead in only 4 seats and BJP three seats as of now. There are 25 Lok Sabha seats in total in the southern state.

Sources said incumbent Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy has sought time from Governor S Abdul Nazeer at 4 pm to submit his resignation.

Almost all the ministers are trailing behind NDA candidates, but Reddy is leading by 52,831 votes, according to EC trends till 3 pm.

TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu is expected to take oath on June 9.