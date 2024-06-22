Jagan accuses Andhra CM of vendetta politics after YSRCP office demolition

Former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister and YSRCP boss Jagan Mohan Reddy on Saturday accused state CM N Chandrababu Naidu of vendetta politics after the office of his party in Tadepalli was demolished by authorities.

In a social media post in Telugu, Reddy said that the “dictator” bulldozed nearly completed office of the YSRCP, ignoring the orders of the High Court.

“The dictator bulldozed the nearly completed @YSRCParty central office at Tadepalli. The orders of the High Court were ignored. Law and justice have completely disappeared in the state. Chandrababu, who is shedding blood due to the violent incidents that are taking place after the elections, has given a message about how the regime is going to be for these next five years through this incident,” Reddy said in the post.

Despite these threats, the former CM said, the YSRCP will not bow down.

“We will fight hard on behalf of the people, for the people and with the people. I request all the democrats of the country to condemn the misdeeds of Chandrababu,” he added.

However, the ruling TDP dismissed Jagan’s charge and said that the “illegal construction” of YSRCP office was demolished as per the rules.

“As per the law and prevailing rules, any illegal construction needs to be demolished. Today, the party office of YSRCP which is being built illegally without obtaining any permissions from the concerned departments is being demolished as per the rules. This has nothing to do with any kind of political vendetta as the YSRCP is alleging. First, they should answer whether the constitution which they have taken up has the required permissions or not…TDP and Nara Chandrababu Naidu have never followed the path of political vendetta,” said TDP leader Pattabhi Ram Kommareddy.