Language is not for hating, says Andhra CM Naidu

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu said on Monday that language was not for hating and batted for learning as many languages as possible including Hindi for communication and earning a livelihood but underscored the importance of learning through the mother tongue.

AP’s deputy chief minister had batted for Hindi when he said Tamil films should not be dubbed in Hindi while strongly criticizing the Tamil Nadu government’s opposition to the language.

Addressing the Assembly in Amaravati, Naidu said, “Language is only for communication. Knowledge will not come through language. Only people who study in their mother tongue and speak it proudly are the ones occupying the top positions across the world. It is easier to learn (through the mother tongue).”

The AP chief minister batted for Hindi saying learning it would help in fluent conversation in Delhi. He said people should learn as many languages as they can, for their livelihood but not at the cost of their mother tongue.

He even said if people learned Japanese and German, it would be easier for them when they travel to these overseas destinations. Although he didn’t criticize the Tamil Nadu government or DMK’s stand outright, he pointed out, “Language is not for hating. Here, the mother tongue is Telugu. Hindi is the national language and the international language is English.”

Pawan Kalyan was, however, far more critical as he pointed out that while Tamil Nadu rejects Hindi, they dub Tamil films in Hindi since they seek revenue from Hindi-speaking states in the country. However, his detractors dug out his old tweets to show how he had objected to Hindi imposition and slammed the actor for his U-turn.

Actor Prakash Raj pointed out to Pawan Kalyan that the opposition to Hindi imposition was not the same as hating a language. It was more about protecting the mother tongue and cultural identity.