A US made M4 carbine rifle and 36 bullets capable of piercing bulletproof vehicles were among the weaponry that was recovered on Sunday from the spot where an unidentified terrorist was killed in an encounter in Rawalpora of south Kashmir’s Shopian district.

This was disclosed by the Srinagar based Chinar Corps that tweeted that three carbine magazines and cash amounting Rs 9,600 was also recovered from the spot during the joint operation.

Police suspect that two more terrorists are still holed up inside the target house and a flush-out operation is being carried out jointly by the police, Army and CRPF.

The anti-terror operation was launched on Saturday evening after the police received inputs about the presence of terrorists in Rawalpora.

However, the operation had to be halted as five villagers taken by the security forces to guide them in the search operation were trapped in the target house.

They all were safely taken out before an assault was made on the hiding terrorists on Sunday morning. Identity of the killed terrorist could not be established yet. Meanwhile, the police released photos of nine terrorists who are active in Srinagar.

Army’s spokesman, Lt. Colonel Devender Anand said that an active terrorist,Firdous Natnoo, has been apprehended in a joint operation in the Doda district. He was arrested in the Bekhriyan village where he was engaged in revival of terrorism.

A joint team of police, Army, SSB and CRPF launched a cordon and search operation in the village and apprehended Natnoo.Three Chinese pistols, five pistol magazines, 15 rounds and one pistol silencer were recovered.