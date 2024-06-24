J P Nadda appointed Leader of House in Rajya Sabha

Union Health Minister and BJP national president J P Nadda has been appointed as the Leader of the House in Rajya Sabha, official sources said on Monday.

The Union Health Minister replaces Piyush Goyal as the Leader of the House in Rajya Sabha.

The 264th session of the Rajya Sabha will commence on June 27 and will conclude on July 3.

Advertisement

BJP MP Piyush Goyal took oath as member of the 18th Lok Sabha on Monday. Goyal who contested the Lok Sabha polls for the first time was a Union Minister in both 2014 and 2019. He won from the Mumbai North constituency in the Lok Sabha polls.

Congress leader Jairam Ramesh congratulated Nadda after the latter was nominated as the Leader of the House in the Rajya Sabha.

In a post on X, the Congress leader said, “Greetings to @JPNadda ji on his being nominated as the Leader of the House in the Rajya Sabha. As Venkaiah Naidu garu might have said – if the Leader of the House can accommodate, the Opposition can cooperate.”

As the first session of the 18th Lok Sabha commenced on Monday, various prominent leaders, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, took oath as Members of Parliament.