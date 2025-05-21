J-K LG visits croos-border shelling hit Poonch, Rajouri districts

Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Wednesday visited the Poonch and Rajouri districts of the Jammu division that witnessed loss of human lives and property during the recent cross-border shelling by the Pakistani forces.

He met the grieving family members of the victims and announced that one member from each family of martyred civilians across Jammu and Kashmir will be provided a Government job.

Advertisement

He said, ex-gratia and other relief has been provided and Government of India is committed for further necessary assistance.

Advertisement

The LG visited the Government Medical College at Rajouri and enquired about the well-being of those injured in Pakistan’s shelling.

He also visited the Dungus area affected due to shelling and also took stock of the situation during a meeting with senior administrative and district officials at Poonch.

“The proper rehabilitation of affected families is my top priority. The J&K administration, under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah, is committed to ensuring proper rehabilitation, enhanced border infrastructure, and security for the residents of border areas”, he said.

“We are significantly expanding our efforts to construct individual and community bunkers across Jammu Kashmir, under the Security Related Expenditure (SRE),” the Lieutenant Governor said.

During his visit, the Lieutenant Governor paid obeisance at Gurudwara Dera Santpura Nangali Sahib and interacted with the affected people. He lauded the residents of Poonch, civil society members and all the communities for their display of courage and social harmony.

“Pakistan had shown its cowardice by targeting the sacred Gurudwara Dera Santpura Nangali Sahib. In its despicable act, the terrorist country Pakistan had also targeted a temple and a mosque. By firing and heavy shelling on our sacred sites, the terror state Pakistan had tried to damage our social fabric”.

“I salute the people of Poonch. Their courage provided moral strength to our brave Soldiers. We are proud of our citizens, Sikh Community, who stand united against the adversary’s conspiracy to divide the society on religious lines,” the Lieutenant Governor said.

The LG also met the soldiers where he said that the Operation Sindoor is a living example of India’s military and strategic might. ‘Operation Sindoor’ has also proved that every inch of Pakistan’s land is today the target of our brave soldiers and the enemy knows that if it indulges in future misadventure then it will not survive.

“Operation Sindoor has drawn a new red line. In just 23 minutes, India had brought the masters of Pakistani terrorists to their knees and the next time if they raise their eyes towards Mother India, not a single area of theirs would remain untouched by punishment”, he said.

The Lieutenant Governor directed necessary measures to ensure restoration of all essential services and supplies and an Action Taken Report (ATR) to the Divisional Commissioner’s Office and the Chief Secretary’s Office.

He further instructed for taking comprehensive assessment for requirements and construction of bunkers, upgradation of medical services at District hospital and strengthening the Civil Defence system.

The Lieutenant Governor was accompanied by Chief Secretary, Atal Dulloo; IG Jammu, Bhim Sen Tuti; Divisional Commissioner, Ramesh Kumar; Deputy Commissioner Poonch, Vikas Kundal and other senior officials.