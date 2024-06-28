J-K LG Manoj Sinha flags off first batch of Amarnath Yatra

Lieutenant Governor of Jammu and Kashmir, Manoj Sinha flagged off the first batch of Amarnath Yatra pilgrims from the Amarnath Yatra base camp in Jammu on Friday morning.

Before flagging off the first batch of Amarnath Yatra pilgrims, LG Manoj Sinha also offered prayers at the temple.

After flagging off the first batch, in a media address, LG Manoj Sinha said, “First batch of Amarnath Yatra pilgrims have departed from Jammu. In the last 3-4 years, a lot of arrangements have been made for the yatra and this time also J&K administration has done all the necessary arrangements, security has been heightened.”

Ahead of the Amarnath Yatra, thousands of pilgrims have reached Jammu. The first batch will travel in high security in a convoy and reach Pahalgam and Baltal base camp where they will start their Amarnath Yatra.

In visuals, pilgrims can be seen chanting “Bham Bham Bholey” and dancing in excrement to be part of the first batch of Amarnath Yatra.

Meanwhile, the BJP leader Devender Singh Rana said, “We hope that with the grace of Bhole Shankar, this year also the yatra will bring happiness and would be a good experience for everyone…like every year. People will get Jammu and Kashmir resident’s love, affection and care. The people from all over the nation, will receive the blessings of Lord Shiva. Whole India and Jammu and Kashmir will fasten its way of the path of development. Like every year, this year also all the arrangements have been made.”

The CCTVs have also been installed on National Highways to strengthen the security and address the traffic related issues.

Deputy Commissioner Udhampur Saloni Rai said, ” To strengthen the security further, CCTV cameras have been installed on National Highway…around 10 CCTV points have been made from Udhampur to Banihal where continuous monitoring will take place. If any traffic related issue arises, we can address it immediately. Our motive is that Amarnath Yatra pilgrims get all the facilities including food, water and electricity…”.